F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Massa: Bottas must keep Hamilton points gap small

F1 News

Massa: Bottas must keep Hamilton points gap small

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi 2016 Valtteri Bottas, Williams Martini Racing, and the team say a fond goodbye to Felipe Massa, Williams Martini Racing, after his final race for the team and in F1.
Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi 2016 Valtteri Bottas, Williams Martini Racing, and the team say a fond goodbye to Felipe Massa, Williams Martini Racing, after his final race for the team and in F1.

May 13 - Valtteri Bottas needs to keep up his run of good form to avoid serving as Lewis Hamilton's number 2.

That is the view of Felipe Massa, who for the last several years was Bottas' teammate at Williams.

But Bottas has switched to Mercedes for 2017, and in Russia won his first grand prix, closing the points gap to Hamilton to just 10 points.

Massa says the Finn now needs to keep that gap small.

"To be in a position to compete with Hamilton for the title, he must finish ahead of him in the next two or three races," the Brazilian veteran told the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

"If Lewis gets 20 or 25 points ahead of him, then he (Bottas) will have to work for him for the rest of the year. It's that way because Raikkonen will also work for Vettel this year," Massa added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Red Bull's 'B car' battle for victory in Spain?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls