F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Massa admits 2017 Mercedes 'beautiful'

F1 News

Massa admits 2017 Mercedes 'beautiful'

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Launch, 2017, F1 W08 EQ Power+ ;Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Launch, 2017, F1 W08 EQ Power+;

Feb.27 - Although every 2017 car is now officially unveiled, Felipe Massa is not willing to guess who will have the edge in Melbourne.

On the eve of winter testing in Barcelona, the veteran Brazilian said: "The Mercedes is very beautiful to look at.

"The Ferrari has various things on it, while you could see almost nothing of the Red Bull from the video they released.

"In Melbourne we will have a better idea, but here we may already get some idea," he told Brazil's Globo in Barcelona.

Massa, 35, may be forgiven for feeling slightly odd on the eve of the 2017 season, having actually retired at the end of last year.

He has returned to Williams to replace Valtteri Bottas, who has switched to Mercedes following Nico Rosberg's sudden retirement.

"When I announced my retirement I said that I was leaving because I didn't want to race on a small, under-resourced team," Massa explained.

"Everything changed when Claire Williams phoned me."

Massa also revealed that he did some F1 running in January, as his new teenaged-teammate Lance Stroll continued his unprecedented private test programme in the 2014 car.

"I went to Bahrain, drove one day for him to create references for him and the team," he said.

"He is very fortunate to be able to test before these (official) tests, which is very difficult these days in F1, and especially important because this year the difference between Formula 3 and F1 is very great.

"I met him when he was 8, and I know quite a lot about his father too," Massa revealed. "Knowing that boy is my teammate today is very pleasant for me."

See all Mercedes W08 launch pictures.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who will be fastest during wintertesting next week?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls