F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Massa accepts Verstappen apology

F1 News

Massa accepts Verstappen apology

Sergio Perez - Sahara Force India F1; Felipe Massa - Williams; and Max Verstappen - Red Bull Racing; on the drivers parade. German GP F1/2016
Sergio Perez - Sahara Force India F1; Felipe Massa - Williams; and Max Verstappen - Red Bull Racing; on the drivers parade. German GP F1/2016

Apr.19 - Felipe Massa has called a close to the latest controversy surrounding Max Verstappen.

In Bahrain, the Dutch teenager hit out at Brazil as a nation following a qualifying run-in with Felipe Massa.

Massa responded angrily, and the Red Bull driver duly apologised via social media.

When asked about the apology, Massa said on Tuesday: "To tell the truth, he was hot headed and said things he should not have.

"But I get along really well with him, I have no problems with him and to be honest, I was only playing with him," Massa is quoted by Brazil's Globo.

"And I think he understood, because he apologised and that's the way it should have gone. He's a cool guy, a great driver and I'm sure with age, he's going to get better," the Williams driver added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will be Hamilton's team mate in 2018

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls