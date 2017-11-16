F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Massa to accept FIA role

F1 News

Massa to accept FIA role

Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Sunday 12 November 2017. Felipe Massa, Williams Martini Racing, celebrates his last home Grand Prix with the fans from the podium.
Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Sunday 12 November 2017. Felipe Massa, Williams Martini Racing, celebrates his last home Grand Prix with the fans from the podium.

Nov.16 - The soon-to-be-retired Felipe Massa is set to take on an FIA role in the future.

Waldner Bernardo, president of Brazil's automobile federation, has confirmed local reports that suggest the departing Williams driver will represent Brazil at the World Motor Sport Council.

"Normally the (federation) president nominates himself to be part of the World Council," Bernardo told Globo.

"But I understand that Felipe Massa might be more useful than I am at the FIA.

"I invited him and on Tuesday, before going to Europe, he called me to say he had talked to his father, his friends, and understood that he could do something more for the sport," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now