F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Marko: Verstappen rumours not a worry

F1 News

Marko: Verstappen rumours not a worry

Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner and Red Bull Racing Team Consultant Dr Helmut Marko in the garage during practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 7, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Oct.8 - Dr Helmut Marko says he is not losing sleep over rumours Max Verstappen could be on the move.

Earlier this year, amid reports Mercedes and Ferrari want to poach the Dutchman, Marko said Red Bull would not agree to release him for EUR 100 million.

But it is now being rumoured F1's rival top teams are in fact considering huge sums of money to tempt Verstappen, who is under contract at Red Bull for 2018 and 2019.

Marko told Bild am Sonntag newspaper: "I'm not worried. Max started with us and he wants to get his first world championship with us. That is our desire as well."

It is rumoured, however, that Mercedes' interest is not just one way.

Marko commented: "Herr (Toto) Wolff talking with father (Jos) Verstappen is just typical formula one. I am not sleeping badly."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
USA '17AvailableBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now


We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close