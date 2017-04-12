F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Marko tips Vettel to beat Hamilton in 2017

F1 News

Marko tips Vettel to beat Hamilton in 2017

Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF70H winner GP AUSTRALIA F1/2017
Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF70H winner GP AUSTRALIA F1/2017

Apr.12 - Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko has tipped his former protege Sebastian Vettel to win the 2017 world championship.

As head of the energy drink company's driver programme, Marko brought the then teenaged Vettel into F1 a decade ago.

He went on to win all four of his world championships with Red Bull, but is now locked in a new battle to win a fifth wearing Ferrari red.

"It's a pleasure to watch him fight again," Marko told Sport Bild, referring to Vettel's new battle against Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

"I think he would have won the race in China if he did not have the bad luck with the safety car that came out at the wrong time."

If Vettel had won in Shanghai, the German would be clearly leading the world championship, and Marko thinks that's an advantage the 29-year-old can keep throughout the season.

"If I had to choose between the two (Vettel and Hamilton), then I choose Vettel," said the Austrian.

"I know him, and I know how you can trust him when he has smelled blood. He is also more connected to his car and his team," Marko added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Best F1 Photo Contest!

Send your most stunning, beautiful, strange, crazy or happy photo's to: [email protected] and win a 2017 F1 cap of your favourite driver...read more

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who performed worst in China?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls