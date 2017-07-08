F1-Fansite.com

Marko says 'No' to Verstappen rumours

F1 News

Marko says 'No' to Verstappen rumours

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Consultant Dr Helmut Marko in the garage during final practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 15, 2017 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Consultant Dr Helmut Marko in the garage during final practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 15, 2017 in Bahrain, Bahrain.

Jul.8 - Dr Helmut Marko has issued his latest clear "No" amid speculation Max Verstappen could be on the move for 2018.

Rumours the young Dutch driver is positioning to accept an offer from Ferrari despite his ongoing Red Bull contract have been consistently denied.

So amid the latest wave of speculation in Austria, 19-year-old Verstappen was asked by Auto Bild if he wants to drive for Ferrari.

"I want to sit in the fastest car," he replied.

As for Marko, the Red Bull driver manager has said repeatedly that Daniel Ricciardo is under contract for 2018, while Verstappen's deal even has an option for 2019.

And when asked if a Ferrari offer might be the contractual trigger for Verstappen's exit, Marko said clearly: "No."

