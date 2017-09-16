F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Marko: Sainz-Renault switch for Malaysia 'possible'

F1 News

Marko: Sainz-Renault switch for Malaysia 'possible'

Helmut Marko and Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Toro Rosso and Spain during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 11, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.
Helmut Marko and Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Toro Rosso and Spain during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 11, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.

Sep.16 - Dr Helmut Marko has admitted Carlos Sainz might start his new Renault adventure as soon as the next race in Malaysia.

That is despite the fact the rumour was shot down by other senior personnel in Singapore.

"I assume Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz will finish the season with us," Toro Rosso chief Franz Tost said in Singapore.

Indeed, Jolyon Palmer is insisting his 2017 contract with Renault be honoured in full, and boss Cyril Abiteboul agreed: "We have an ongoing contract with Jo until the end of the season".

But Marko, the boss of the Red Bull driver programme, told German television Sky when asked about Sainz's early switch ahead of the Malaysian grand prix: "Everything is possible."

Spaniard Sainz himself also suggested the issue is up in the air.

"For the moment, I will be sitting in a Toro Rosso in Malaysia and everything else is speculation," he said.

Sainz added: "The decisions are made by Red Bull, Renault and others, not by me. I am ready for everything, but my thoughts are about Singapore at the moment.

"I will not close any possibility, but all of these agreements we see this weekend did not involve me so I think I would not be the one who knows first.

"It it happens I am ready even though it would not be an easy change and it would take time to adapt," he added.

What is clear is that Red Bull is 'loaning' Sainz to Renault for a single season only, which the 23-year-old said is "a sign that my (Red Bull) bosses appreciate me".

But another suggestion in Singapore is that Renault really wanted Red Bull to loan them Daniel Ricciardo.

"I'm not surprised," said the Australian driver. "I'm good looking and fast."

When asked about the rumour, Marko said: "I think Renault was a little optimistic about the future. When we are on average two seconds faster, why would he change?"

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBuy Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Australia F1 GP Australia '18AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Spain F1 GP Spain '1820% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Germany '1829% DiscountBuy Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close