F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Marko: Renault promising Spain GP engine boost

F1 News

Marko: Renault promising Spain GP engine boost

Jolyon Palmer, Renault F1 RS.16 at the starting grid during 2016 Formula 1 FIA world championship, Malaysia Grand Prix 2016
Jolyon Palmer, Renault F1 RS.16 at the starting grid during 2016 Formula 1 FIA world championship, Malaysia Grand Prix 2016

Feb.9 - Red Bull is confident engine supplier Renault will deliver in 2017 -- particularly after the opening few races of the season.

After the first four 'flyaway' races in March and April, the sport moves on to Barcelona and Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko is promising a big boost in Spain.

"We are seeing encouraging signs that the gap to the leaders is gradually decreasing," he told Germany's motorsport-magazin.com.

"For the European part of the season we should be in good shape," Marko added. "From the point of view of speed, our engine should be at Ferrari's level unless they make a big jump, although we have not yet reached the level of Mercedes.

"However, the gap is no longer so great that we can talk about having no chance," said the Austrian.

Renault powers its own works team as well as supplying Tag Heuer-branded customer engines to Red Bull. Red Bull's second team Toro Rosso is also expected to rebrand its Renault engines in 2017.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls