F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Marko: Red Bull to keep using controversial suspension

F1 News

Marko: Red Bull to keep using controversial suspension

Red Bull Mexican GP F1/2016
Red Bull Mexican GP F1/2016

Jan.12 - Red Bull will continue to use a controversial suspension concept in 2017, according to Germany's Auto Bild.

Earlier, it was reported the Mercedes-pioneered, hydraulically-networked system that mimics active suspension had been banned by the FIA, following a letter to the governing body from Ferrari.

La Gazzetta dello Sport had claimed the FIA ruled out the designs, used in 2016 by Mercedes and Red Bull, on the basis they were being used for aerodynamic effect.

But Auto Bild claims that only Ferrari's proposed 2017 version has actually been declared illegal by the FIA,.

Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko confirmed: "We can't use it 100 per cent (in 2017), but we can still use it."

When asked about the controversy, former F1 designer Gustav Brunner told Speed Week: "I do not believe it will be a big deal in Australia, as by then everyone will probably have such a system on their car."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win a 2017 Photo Calendar!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who would you choose for Rosberg's seat?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls