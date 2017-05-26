F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Home / F1 News / Marko: Red Bull could be on front row

F1 News

Marko: Red Bull could be on front row

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing Red Bull-TAG Heuer RB13 TAG Heuer on track during practice for the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 25, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing Red Bull-TAG Heuer RB13 TAG Heuer on track during practice for the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 25, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

May 26 - Dr Helmut Marko is not ruling out a front row qualifying for Red Bull in Monaco grand prix.

That is despite the fact technical boss Adrian Newey earlier played down the former champions' chances of a repeat of 2016, when victory was a real possibility.

However, so far in the two Thursday practice sessions, it was Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel topping the times.

"Hamilton and Vettel were ahead because of their impressive ability around the corners," Marko told the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung.

"But we are with the music," he added.

"The gap is tight and we are definitely closer. Our direction is right," Marko said.

So especially with Mercedes struggling for pace in Thursday's later session, Marko is now looking ahead to a good qualifying for Red Bull.

And the possibility of a trip to the podium on Sunday?: "Nothing is impossible," he said, "but I think Mercedes has a very different power unit.

"I do think that everything from the first to the third row is possible," Marko added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Alonso win the Indianapolis 500?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls