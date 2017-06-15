F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Marko: Red Bull drivers 'cannot end contracts'

F1 News

Marko: Red Bull drivers 'cannot end contracts'

Daniel Ricciard - Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing, Carlos Sainz - Daniil Kvyat of Scuderia Toro Rosso pose for a photo during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia on April 27, 2017 in Sochi, Russia.
Daniel Ricciard - Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing, Carlos Sainz - Daniil Kvyat of Scuderia Toro Rosso pose for a photo during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia on April 27, 2017 in Sochi, Russia.

Jun.15 - Red Bull has control of the destinies of its F1 drivers.

That is the claim of Dr Helmut Marko, the boss of the energy drink company's driver programme.

At Red Bull Racing, rumours have linked Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen with other teams for 2018, while Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz is obviously keen to step up the grid after three years in F1.

But Marko told Germany's Sport Bild that Red Bull is in charge.

"Ricciardo and Verstappen have fixed contracts," he said. "Ricciardo for 2018, and Verstappen with some clauses for even much longer."

And the Austrian said Red Bull is not willing to let any of them go.

"That also applies to Carlos Sainz," said Marko. "He is also bound to us in the longer team. Until 2019.

"Only we can end contracts -- the drivers cannot."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Azerbijan F1 GP Azerbaijan '1710% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
   
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls