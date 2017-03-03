F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Marko: Mercedes still ahead of rivals

F1 News

Marko: Mercedes still ahead of rivals

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Test, Barcelona, Valtteri Bottas;

Mar.3 - Dr Helmut Marko thinks Mercedes continues to lead the pack in 2017.

Hopes were high that Red Bull or Ferrari would catch up to the reigning world champions thanks to the new regulations, but Marko thinks Mercedes is still ahead.

"The driveability of their engine and the packaging are incredible," the Red Bull official told Auto Motor und Sport.

Ferrari has looked closest to Mercedes so far, but it is also widely believed that Red Bull is yet to show its full hand.

"We are still driving conservatively," Marko admitted. "Let's see how it looks when we have full power.

"You can hear that Mercedes is doing the same thing."

As for Ferrari's apparent big leap over the winter, Marko commented: "It depends on how much fuel they are using. "As late as Vettel was braking into the first corner yesterday, there can't have been much in there."

It is also believed Red Bull will add a range of aerodynamic appendages at the second and final Barcelona test, but Marko said mischievously: "Our car is beautiful. And normally beautiful cars are fast.

"Why should we change something?"

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win 2 F1GP Tickets for free!!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Which 2017 F1 car looks the best?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls