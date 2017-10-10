F1-Fansite.com

Marko: Massa should retire

Suzuka Circuit, Japan. Sunday 8 October 2017. Felipe Massa, Williams FW40 Mercedes, waves from the cockpit on his way to Parc Ferme.
Oct.10 - Dr Helmut Marko thinks Felipe Massa should retire.

The rebuke comes after the lapped Fernando Alonso and Massa, the Brazilian F1 veteran, held up Max Verstappen in the closing stages of the Dutchman's pursuit of Suzuka winner Lewis Hamilton.

"Max had the pace to attack Hamilton," Marko, the Red Bull official, told ORF broadcaster.

"It cannot be that when the leaders approach you only move over after so many corners. Without the episode we would have had an exciting end.

"It would be better if Massa retires," the Austrian added.

One thought on “Marko: Massa should retire

  1. Christer Karlsson

    Massa and Alonso destroyed the fight in Japan. Time for Massa 36 year to take care of his family and go to Brasil or where he lives. Alonso 36 year what can you say but he is like a old man just not fit any longer.

    Reply

