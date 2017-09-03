Marko & Lauda criticise delayed qualifying

Sep.3 - F1 veterans Dr Helmut Marko and Niki Lauda have hit out at Saturday's farcically-delayed qualifying session at Monza.
In the past, rain would not have necessarily stopped play at Monza, but in 2017 the FIA decided to delay proceedings for hours after Romain Grosjean's aquaplaning crash.
"We have the best drivers here, the best chassis and the best tyres," Red Bull official Marko said.
"If Grosjean goes out, that is not meaningful as all the others did not," he added.
Told that safety car driver Bernd Maylander was giving feedback about the treacherous conditions, Marko answered: "Yes. Because when it's wet, it's slippery for everyone."
His fellow Austrian and F1 legend Lauda, meanwhile, said the real problem wasn't the FIA's caution, but the constant 15-minute delays that ultimately added up to a more than two-hour wait for action.
"It was just boring and pointless," he said. "I'd like to have seen a sensible decision for the whole sport and the spectators."
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
|F1 Race
|Discount
|Italy '17
|30% Sold Out
|Buy Now
|Singapore '17
|Available
|Buy Now
|Malaysia '17
|Available
|Buy Now
|Japan '17
|Available
|Buy Now
|USA '17
|10% Discount
|Buy Now
|Mexico '17
|Available
|Buy Now
|Brazil '17
|Available
|Buy Now
|Abu Dhabi '17
|30% Discount
|Buy Now
|Australia '18
|Available
|Buy Now
|Spain '18
|20% Discount
|Buy Now
|Monaco '18
|Available
|Buy Now
|Germany '18
|29% Discount
|Buy Now
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.