F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Marko & Lauda criticise delayed qualifying

F1 News

Marko & Lauda criticise delayed qualifying

Formel 1 - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Italien 2017. Valtteri BottasFormula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Italian GP 2017. Valtteri Bottas

Sep.3 - F1 veterans Dr Helmut Marko and Niki Lauda have hit out at Saturday's farcically-delayed qualifying session at Monza.

In the past, rain would not have necessarily stopped play at Monza, but in 2017 the FIA decided to delay proceedings for hours after Romain Grosjean's aquaplaning crash.

"We have the best drivers here, the best chassis and the best tyres," Red Bull official Marko said.

"If Grosjean goes out, that is not meaningful as all the others did not," he added.

Told that safety car driver Bernd Maylander was giving feedback about the treacherous conditions, Marko answered: "Yes. Because when it's wet, it's slippery for everyone."

His fellow Austrian and F1 legend Lauda, meanwhile, said the real problem wasn't the FIA's caution, but the constant 15-minute delays that ultimately added up to a more than two-hour wait for action.

"It was just boring and pointless," he said. "I'd like to have seen a sensible decision for the whole sport and the spectators."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBuy Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBuy Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Australia F1 GP Australia '18AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Spain F1 GP Spain '1820% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Germany '1829% DiscountBuy Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close