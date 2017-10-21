F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Marko: Hartley in running for 2018 seat

F1 News

Marko: Hartley in running for 2018 seat

Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso US GP F1/2017
Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso US GP F1/2017

Oct.21 - Dr Helmut Marko has admitted for the first time that Brendon Hartley is in the running for a 2018 seat at Toro Rosso.

Officially, the New Zealander, Le Mans winner and works Porsche driver is simply filling in this weekend for Pierre Gasly, who is in Japan fighting for the Super Formula title.

"There are not so many drivers with a super license," Marko said in Austin.

"Brendon was always fast as a Red Bull junior, he just didn't withstand the pressure and made mistakes."

But Marko, the boss of Red Bull's infamous driver programme, says Hartley has subsequently become "the fastest Porsche driver" in the Le Mans series.

"We always had contact with him, also through personal sponsorship," he said.

"When it came clear that we needed someone, we wanted someone from our pool. Sebastien Buemi had a contract with Toyota which may not have been a problem, but he also has a contract with Dams (for Formula E).

"But Brendon was released so we decided on him," Marko added.

For the future, however, nothing is clear. Daniil Kvyat, who was recently benched, confirmed in Austin that he has no idea if he will be called back to race in Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

"I can tell you (only) about Austin," Marko smiled.

But he did admit that Red Bull is suffering a shortage of young drivers coming through the ranks, which appears to suggest that Hartley might get a second go at an F1 career.

"That's right," said the Austrian when asked about the talent shortage.

"There is no one right now in Formula 2 and 3 and GP3, so we took another path and signed four young kart drivers at the end of September," Marko explained. One of them is Jack Doohan, the 14-year-old son of MotoGP legend Mick.

As for Hartley, Marko said he performed admirably in Austin practice, comparing well to Kvyat in 'long runs'.

When asked about 2018, Marko said: "We will look at the performance of Kvyat, Hartley and Gasly and then decide about next year."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
USA '17AvailableBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now