F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Marko: Drivers to keep saving fuel in 2017

F1 News

Marko: Drivers to keep saving fuel in 2017

Dr Helmut Marko
Dr Helmut Marko

Mar.15 - Dr Helmut Marko has admitted he is worried fuel economy could affect the 'show' in 2017.

Red Bull's top official told the Austrian broadcaster Servus TV he is happy with the much faster cars in 2017, including a tougher physical challenge for the drivers who can push on more robust Pirelli tyres.

But he is worried the drivers may still be nursing their fuel loads during races.

"At least in the first race everyone will be talking about the issue of fuel economy," Marko predicted.

"The fuel limit for the race has increased by 5kg, but it does not compensate for the increase in engine power, the width of the tyres and the increased efficiency of the aerodynamics," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win 2 F1GP Tickets for free!!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Which 2017 F1 car looks the best?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls