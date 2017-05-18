F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Home / F1 News / Marko confirms official role for Jos Verstappen

F1 News

Marko confirms official role for Jos Verstappen

Max Verstappen celebrates his first F1 win with father Jos Verstappen during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 15, 2016 in Montmelo, Spain
Max Verstappen celebrates his first F1 win with father Jos Verstappen during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 15, 2016 in Montmelo, Spain

May 18 - Dr Helmut Marko has confirmed reports that Max Verstappen's father is taking on an official Red Bull role.

Earlier, we reported that former F1 driver Jos Verstappen, whose teenage son now drives for Red Bull Racing, was considering taking up a role as a sort of young talent scout for the energy drink company.

Marko, who runs Red Bull's driver programme, confirmed: "This is a good cooperation and expansion of the Red Bull junior team."

The Austrian said 45-year-old Verstappen, who oversaw his 19-year-old son Max's meteoric rise to F1, will help Red Bull as it looks for the next talents of the future.

"It is a question of time, as there are clashes with junior races so that I cannot see them," said Marko, who attends all the grands prix.

"So we asked if he has the time and the inclination to visit certain races for us," he said, revealing that Verstappen's first assignment is the F3 race in Pau this weekend.

But Marko said Jos' scope will go beyond that as well.

"Jos was always closely involved in karting," he said. "He can not only coach the drivers with his experience, but also look at the teams.

"The success in the development phase that he managed with Max is obvious," Marko said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Alonso win the Indianapolis 500?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls