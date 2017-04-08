F1-Fansite.com

Marko confirms meeting with Verstappen grandfather

Max Verstappen talks with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner and Team Consultant Dr Helmut Marko in the garage during practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 7, 2017 in Shanghai, China.
Apr.8 - Dr Helmut Marko has confirmed reports he met with Max Verstappen's grandfather.

Amid the latest media report about a club brawl, Frans Verstappen - who is the father of Max's dad Jos - told De Telegraaf newspaper that he sought out a meeting with the Red Bull chief.

"I took this step in Max's interest," Frans said, "because I fear for his career.

"The only thing I wanted to achieve was that Red Bull intervenes to protect Max from the constant misery caused by his father," he added.

Marko, boss of Red Bull's driver programme, confirmed that the meeting took place.

He said: "I made it clear that Red Bull has a contract only with Max, and everything else that happens in the family is not our business."

