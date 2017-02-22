F1-Fansite.com

Marko: Big teams deserve more money

MONZA, ITALY F1/2016: Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Consultant Dr Helmut Marko in the garage during practice.
Feb.22 - Bigger teams deserve more income because they give more to the sport.

That is the claim of Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko, as the European Commission considers whether to investigate the sport's practices and amid new owner Liberty Media's plans for the next commercial contracts beyond 2020.

Some, however, think the small teams deserve a much more level playing field in the area of income distribution, but Marko doesn't think so.

He told Germany's Auto Motor und Sport: "I don't want to name particular small teams, but Red Bull does a lot of promotion, 'show car' runs, things like this.

"In addition, the 2016 season would have been a relatively bland affair without (Max) Verstappen, and only we had the courage to put him there," Marko added.

