F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Marchionne tips 2021 engine rules 'quarrels'

F1 News

Marchionne tips 2021 engine rules 'quarrels'

Sergio Marchionne
Sergio Marchionne

Oct.23 - Sergio Marchionne says he will not sacrifice "Ferrari DNA" in the next round of talks about the 2021 engine rules.

Red Bull's re-signing of Max Verstappen has many paddock insiders wondering what the energy drink-owned team knows about the next set of engine rules.

With costs out of control and Mercedes and Ferrari dominating, some believe many parts of the new 2021 engines will be standardised, and that some of these measures could be brought in early in 2020.

Ferrari president Marchionne said in Austin: "There will be a series of meetings from now until the end of the year on engine development in 2020-2021.

"The thing I make comment on, and I believe that my position will be shared by Mercedes, is that technical knowledge cannot be undone by the need to reduce costs," he said.

"I am the first to say we need to reduce costs," Marchionne added, "but we cannot do this by removing Ferrari DNA.

"It is a very delicate discourse in which there will be quarrels until the right equilibrium is found."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now