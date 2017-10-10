F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Marchionne still believes in Vettel title

F1 News

Marchionne still believes in Vettel title

Sergio Marchionne
Sergio Marchionne

Oct.10 - Sergio Marchionne insists Ferrari's 2017 title charge is not over.

That is despite the fact the partisan Italian press thinks Sebastian Vettel's campaign went up in smoke in Singapore, Malaysia and Japan.

"In three races, Maranello destroyed all the good that had been done in the first 13," said La Gazzetta dello Sport.

La Repubblica added: "How could you lose the championship with such a fast car?""

But Ferrari president Marchionne says that despite Vettel's big points gap to Lewis Hamilton with just four races to go, Ferrari "will not give up".

"The important thing is not to lose the confidence that brought us so far," he told Italian finance broadcaster Class CNBC.

"Without being arrogant I think Ferrari is at or beyond Mercedes' level today," Marchionne added.

"I have immense confidence that in the next four races we will be able to close the gap to them."

He said Vettel's problem at Suzuka was a "59 euro spark plug that affected a car worth millions".

"We need to renew our commitment to the quality of the components we use for F1," Marchionne added.

"On at least three occasions it has had a devastating impact on the Scuderia's performance. We will fix it."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

One thought on “Marchionne still believes in Vettel title

  1. RGarlin

    Oh Ferrari, Ferrari, Ferrari - you break my heart with your abysmal attempts at reliability!
    Heads - and quite a few, methinks - have gotta roll!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
USA '17AvailableBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now