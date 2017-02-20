F1-Fansite.com

Marchionne 'not falling in trap' of bold targets

Sergio Marchionne
Sergio Marchionne

Feb.20 - Sergio Marchionne has confirmed that Ferrari will keep quiet about bold targets for 2017.

A year ago, the Ferrari president was raising eyebrows with his proclamations about winning the 2016 title, only for the great Maranello marque to fail to win even a single race.

"Intellectual honesty is important but I have to admit that I looked silly," Marchionne was quoted by the Finnish newspaper Iltalehti last week.

Now, he is quoted by the German press: "This year, I am not falling into that trap. Let's see what happens when the lights go out on the track."

And he also told the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport: "For Christmas, the guys had only two days off and now they work around the clock.

"The car is looking good, and the engine is running well," Marchionne added.

