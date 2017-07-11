F1-Fansite.com

F1 News

F1 News

Marchionne confirms Sassi's F1 exit

Sergio Marchionne
Sergio Marchionne

Jul.11 - Sergio Marchionne has confirmed that Ferrari engine boss Lorenzo Sassi has left the F1 team.

We reported at the weekend that the respected designer was either ousted by team president Marchionne, or called up to work at the Ferrari parent Fiat Chrysler.

Marchionne indicated to La Gazzetta dello Sport that the latter is true.

"Sassi is continuing the development of his career. We did it with Cardile as well," he said.

Indeed, Enrico Cardile made the switch in the opposite direction, moving from Ferrari's GT programme to head the F1 aero division.

