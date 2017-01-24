F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Manor needs funds for testing

F1 News

Manor needs funds for testing

Pirelli; Manor GP USA F1/2016
Pirelli; Manor GP USA F1/2016

Jan.24 - Embattled F1 backmarker Manor remains in talks with potential saviours.

That is the claim of a spokesperson for FRP, the company that is overseeing the team that has been placed into administration.

It is believed that if a buyer is not found in the remaining few days of January, Manor will close due to being unable to pay wages for February or fund testing in Barcelona late next month.

"Negotiations with interested parties will continue, while being aware that proper financial support is needed to participate in the tests and the start of the 2017 season," a spokesperson for the administrators is quoted by Italy's Autosprint.

There are rumours of interest from Indonesia, while Autosprint claims contact between a group of Italian investors and Manor was made some months ago.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls