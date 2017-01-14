F1 News

Manor deadline extended by another week

Jan.14 - Better news is now emerging from Banbury, the UK headquarters of the embattled F1 backmarker Manor.

It was believed the team's doors could close within a week, but reports now suggest administrators FRP have found a way to pay staff until the end of January.

"It means it has a week more than expected to find a buyer before having to consider whether to lay off staff," a BBC media report said.

FRP Advisory did not comment.

But a separate report by the Reuters news agency said talks with "interested parties" are already underway.