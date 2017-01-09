F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Manor admits survival in doubt

F1 News

Manor admits survival in doubt

Pirelli; Manor GP USA F1/2016
Pirelli; Manor GP USA F1/2016

Jan.7 - Manor and its administrators have admitted that the F1 team's short-term survival is in doubt.

As owner Stephen Fitzpatrick's attempts to find new investors faltered, FRP Advisory were appointed on Friday to oversee a last-ditch rescue effort.

An FRP spokesman admitted there is now a "very limited window of opportunity" to save Manor prior to the 2017 season.

If not, staff redundancies are also "dependent on whether new investment can be secured".

As for whether Manor will go to Melbourne in March, that depends on "negotiations with interested parties", the spokesman said.

Owner Fitzpatrick is quoted by Germany's Auto Motor und Sport: "We do not want to repeat the past. That is why we decided that we will not start a season that we do not know we can finish."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win a 2017 Photo Calendar!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '1735% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Hungarian F1 GP Hungary '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who would you choose for Rosberg's seat?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls