F1 News

Manager: Verstappen 'patience' could end

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner talks with Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing in the garage during practice for the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 9, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.
Jul.24 - Max Verstappen's "patience" with Renault-powered Red Bull may eventually end.

That is the warning shot fired by Raymond Vermeulen, the Dutch driver's manager, amid speculation Verstappen has been offered a Ferrari seat for the future.

However, the 19-year-old is under firm contract to Red Bull for 2018 and 2019.

Vermeulen told the Dutch publication Formule 1: "Ever since Max made his debut, there was always interest.

"Other teams were ready to offer him a contract, but we want to win with Red Bull Racing," he said. "Red Bull considers Max their star and will not sell him."

But Red Bull mogul Dietrich Mateschitz has often said a driver cannot be forced to comply with a contract.

Vermeulen said: "We do not have any specific deadlines for Red Bull, but it is important that Max continues to achieve success.

"I'm still confident in the progress of the team, because Red Bull Racing has won four world championships together with Renault. But it must be understood that our patience is not unlimited," he added.

