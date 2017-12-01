F1-Fansite.com

yas marina startgrid header

Home / F1 News / Mallya fears death in Indian jail

F1 News

Mallya fears death in Indian jail

Dr. Vijay Mallya
Dr. Vijay Mallya

Dec.1 - Vijay Mallya says he fears being murdered if he is put in an Indian jail.

Over a corruption case, the Indian government wants to extradite the Force India team owner and boss from Britain.

And the Times of India reports that Mallya is arguing to a London court that he fears being murdered, citing a case involving a female prisoner in June.

Mallya's legal team also said "torture in Indian jails" is another strong argument against extradition.

"He fears for his life in case he is sent back", a source said.

But an official insisted: "The UK court will take into account a sovereign guarantee given by the government of India that Vijay Mallya would be kept in a safe jail environment at Arthur Road jail (in Mumbai)."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now