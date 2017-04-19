Mallya arrested bailed in London

(L to R): Andrew Green (GBR) Sahara Force India F1 Team Technical Director; Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1; Dr. Vijay Mallya (IND) Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner; Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team; Alfonso Celis Jr (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 Development Driver; Otmar Szafnauer (USA) Sahara Force India F1 Chief Operating Officer, with the Sahara Force India F1 VJM10.
Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 Launch, Wednesday 22nd February 2017. Silverstone, England.
Apr.19 - Force India boss Vijay Mallya was arrested in London on Tuesday.
The news follows the Indian government's attempts to have the former billionaire extradited on corruption and fraud charges relating to huge debts.
India's Hindustan Times newspaper claims the 61-year-old was bailed on a 650,000 pound bond "within hours".
An Indian politician was quoted as saying: "Will it take another dozen years, 15 years, 30 years or our entire lifetime before Mallya is brought back?"
