F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Magnussen welcomes Copenhagen's 2020 GP project

F1 News

Magnussen welcomes Copenhagen's 2020 GP project

Kevin Magnussen Haas at Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan. Saturday 24 June 2017.
Kevin Magnussen Haas at Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan. Saturday 24 June 2017.

Jun.30 - Kevin Magnussen has welcomed news in Denmark that an F1 race in Copenhagen is in the works for 2020.

The local BT newspaper said Danish businessman Lars Seier Christensen met this week in London with F1's new owners Liberty Media about a potential deal.

"Before anything," he said, "it was important to achieve the political will and support of Liberty Media.

"It was a very positive meeting in London, and now I will spend the next six months systematically gathering the necessary investors."

The report said a street layout, passing city landmarks, would be headed by F1 track designer Hermann Tilke.

"Tilke says it would not be a problem to construct an exciting track in the middle of Copenhagen," Christensen confirmed.

Danish F1 driver Magnussen said when told about the plans: "Oh wow, how cool! I really hope they manage to bring formula one to Copenhagen."

The government may also be on board, with industry minister Brian Mikkelsen saying: "When we go public with plans, it is because it looks more and more realistic.

"I think formula one would be tremendous branding for Copenhagen."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Japan '17AvailableBook Now
USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close