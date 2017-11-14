Magnussen tunes out F1 rumours

F1-Fansite.com

Kevin Magnussen Haas Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, United States of America. Friday 20 October 2017.
Nov.14 - Kevin Magnussen says he no longer pays attention to F1 rumours.

In recent days, weeks and months, the Danish driver has been called the 'bad boy' of F1.

And now Haas is reportedly under pressure from its technical partner Ferrari to replace him with Antonio Giovinazzi for 2018, notwithstanding Magnussen's firm contract.

Magnussen, though, says he has tuned out the rumours.

"One thing I stopped a while ago is looking at social media," the 25-year-old told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"It has helped a lot. I don't care what people say about me. If someone says something negative, journalists tell me anyway but I'm not actually bothered.

"Of course, it's not my goal to be unpopular, but to get results sometimes you have to put your elbows out a bit."

Magnussen is referring to a spate of complaints from rival drivers about his aggressive driving tactics.

"I don't want to be the most popular among the other drivers," he insisted. "What matters to me is the results and what the stewards say.

"And this year I've only got one penalty because of my driving, and that means I'm not so bad.

"In the paddock I have friends, but not among the drivers. But it would never work anyway, so I don't mind," Magnussen added.

