Magnussen not commenting on negative report

Mar.3 - Kevin Magnussen has declined to comment directly on reports 2017 is his 'last chance' in F1.

Last week, a prominent British outlet was highly critical of the Dane, declaring that a 'third chance' is rare in F1 -- particularly for a driver who left McLaren and then Renault amid acrimony and internal criticism.

"I have no real comment," he told Denmark's BT newspaper.

"I feel that I deserve to be in formula one, and of course I am happy to be here at Haas. It's nice to come into a team that really wants me -- because they think I fit well and can contribute something positive.

"Haas is the best experience out of the three seasons I have been in F1," Magnussen, 24, added.

