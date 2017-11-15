F1-Fansite.com

Magnussen heading to court in January

Kevin Magnussen Haas Monte Carlo, Monaco. Saturday 27 May 2017.

Nov.15 - Kevin Magnussen will be heading to court next January.

Earlier this year, we reported that the Haas driver's ousted former manager Dorte Riis Madsen is suing Magnussen for current and future earnings.

Since then, the two sides have been discussing a settlement but the Danish newspaper BT reports that talks broke down.

"That's right. I can confirm that," Dorte Riis Madsen's lawyer told the newspaper, which reported that a trial has been scheduled for three days in January.

She is claiming 20 per cent of all of the 25-year-old's earnings dated between September 2015 until June 2021, when their axed management contract was set to expire.

Magnussen's lawyer Kristian Paaschburg said: "I know the case is scheduled for three days in January.

"I also understand that there is a court settlement between Dorte Riis Madsen and Kevin Magnussen. But I have no idea what will happen," he added.

