F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Magnussen caught out by Haas contract

F1 News

Magnussen caught out by Haas contract

Kevin Magnussen Bahrain. Saturday 15 April 2017.
Kevin Magnussen Bahrain. Saturday 15 April 2017.

Jun.10 - Kevin Magnussen has admitted he was caught unawares by a hidden detail of his contract with Haas.

When the Ferrari-linked American team said recently it would give Antonio Giovinazzi seven Friday practice outings in 2017, it emerged that it will be Magnussen rather than Romain Grosjean making way on all but one occasion.

Magnussen is quoted by Speed Week: "I didn't know that my contract deviated from his (Grosjean's) on that point.

"I thought both would be the same, so when I was offered the contract I said 'No problem'.

"I think at his former team (Lotus) Romain had a bad experience because they shortened almost all of his Fridays. That is why, on this point, he was more attentive with the contract than I was," the Dane added.

"It's not an ideal situation," Magnussen continued, "but it doesn't bother me. I just have to make up for lost time."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Azerbijan F1 GP Azerbijan '1710% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
   
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

Will Hamilton beat Senna & Schumacher on the all time pole positions amount?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls