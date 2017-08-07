F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Magnussen: 2018 contract 'not news to me'

F1 News

Magnussen: 2018 contract 'not news to me'

Kevin Magnussen Haas at Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan. Saturday 24 June 2017.
Kevin Magnussen Haas at Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan. Saturday 24 June 2017.

Aug.7 - Kevin Magnussen says he was not surprised when Haas announced recently that it is keeping the same driver lineup for 2018.

The American team said before Hungary that the Danish driver will remain alongside Frenchman Romain Grosjean next year.

"I knew when I signed the contract that it was two years, so it's not news for me," Magnussen said.

"But I think it's important for the team and for myself, because hopefully we will have no more of these kinds of questions," he added.

Magnussen, 24, said certainty about his future is a new situation for him, having been at the centre of speculation when driving for his previous teams McLaren and Renault.

"It's a nice situation, because for the two seasons I've done in formula one it's been frustrating to talk about contracts every race," he said.

Haas had a bad race weekend in Hungary prior to the August break, but boss Gunther Steiner said he is not worried.

"I wouldn't jump to conclusions," he told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"The midfield is so close that it can go either way every weekend. In Austria we were really good so it goes up and down," Steiner added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly
PinIt

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Race Discount
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17 50% Sold Out Book Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '17 75% Sold Out Book Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '17 30% Sold Out Book Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17 Available Book Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17 Available Book Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17 Available Book Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17 10% Discount Book Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17 Available Book Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17 Available Book Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '17 30% Discount Book Now
Book entrance Australia F1 GP Australia '18 Available Book Now
Book entrance Spain F1 GP Spain '18 20% Discount Book Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18 Available Book Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close