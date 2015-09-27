F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Lotus Renault to make announcement next week

F1 News

Lotus Renault to make announcement next week

Romain Grosjean
Romain Grosjean

Sep.26 - The long wait for clarity over the future of Renault and Lotus in F1 appears to be almost over.

F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who is not in Japan, told the Reuters news agency from London on Friday that Renault is "apparently" going to buy the embattled Lotus team.

But he also admitted: "It's strange that a company as large as Renault are taking such a long time to make a decision, to be honest with you."

D-Day, however, is now fast approaching. On Monday, cash-dry Lotus will face a London judge who has warned that he will no longer adjourn the matter of placing the Enstone team into administration.

But rumours at Suzuka on Saturday suggested that Renault is finally going to end that uncertainty.

And Lotus CEO Matthew Carter told the BBC in Japan: "Things are looking very positive. There is going to be a press release from Renault next week.

"We are confident Monday will go in our favour and things are looking very positive going forward, much more than in the last few weeks," he added.

The positive news is timely, given Lotus' embarrassing display for the pinnacle of motor sport this weekend at Suzuka, where the team has been locked out of its hospitality unit.

Carter explained: "There was an interest shown in the team by Renault and as that decision got closer, we had to make financial decisions and Renault asked us not to sign contracts.

"That was back in May, June and it has dragged on."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt

One thought on “Lotus Renault to make announcement next week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who performed worst in China?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls