Lotus: Past, Present and Future

It's hard to tell what the future holds. We can never predict how we can go from one state to another, from better to worse, or being on the up and up. Life can seem to remain static for the longest time but then we realise that what we once had has gone and are now in a new form. Things begin, things end. This can all be applied to any part of life, from our personality, or interests, or job, our likes and dislikes, etc. and can always be applied to the world of sport.

A team can become hugely successful only for them to drop down the rankings, while others can rise up and gain new prosperity. Players can find themselves injured and their career over while another gets an opportunity that let's him or her flourish. Lotus F1 have existed in multiple forms but have have been one of the longest and successful F1 teams in the entire sport. From their origins in the 1950 to their end in 2015, they have legacy that has influenced all of F1. Today, the they don't exist, but could that ever change?

Team Lotus was the original incarnation of the team and existed from 1954 to 1994. For fifty years they entered in various motor sport events and thrived, winning seven F1 Constructors' titles, six Driver's Championships and the Indianapolis 500. They brought innovative and experimental developments and ideas to F1 that are still used today. The team would be sold in 1995 to David Hunt, who would ally with Pacific Grand Prix, creating Pacific Racing, which would also be known as Pacific Team Lotus. This new team would enter thirty-three Grand Prix but achieved no real success.

Team Lotus would be revived once again in 2010. Malaysian businessman Tony Fernandes obtained the Lotus Cars license from Proton and would create a new team. It would enter 38 races and not win anything. The final Lotus team competed between 2012 up to 2015. This version were a part of seventy-seven races and achieved several race victories, podiums and fastest laps, garnering 706 points in total.

Things would change when the Lotus F1 was purchased by Renault for a grand total of £1. Renault got a much larger prize for this internationally regarded F1 team. Plans would be made for Lotus to compete in the 2016 however nothing ever materialised, and the new team would be Renault Sport Formula One, which competed in 2016 and is also entered into the current 2017 league.

The future of Lotus is difficult to say. Renault could revive it as a new team, an interested party could obtain the rights or it could linger away, gone maybe forever. The changes that Lotus has gone through are many and it may have transformed for the last time into Renault's new unit. If this will change though is hard to say.

