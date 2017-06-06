F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Home / F1 News / Lotus: Past, Present and Future

F1 News

Lotus: Past, Present and Future

It's hard to tell what the future holds. We can never predict how we can go from one state to another, from better to worse, or being on the up and up. Life can seem to remain static for the longest time but then we realise that what we once had has gone and are now in a new form. Things begin, things end. This can all be applied to any part of life, from our personality, or interests, or job, our likes and dislikes, etc. and can always be applied to the world of sport.

Ayrton Senna Lotus T97 1985

Ayrton Senna driving the Lotus 97T (1985)

A team can become hugely successful only for them to drop down the rankings, while others can rise up and gain new prosperity. Players can find themselves injured and their career over while another gets an opportunity that let's him or her flourish. Lotus F1 have existed in multiple forms but have have been one of the longest and successful F1 teams in the entire sport. From their origins in the 1950 to their end in 2015, they have legacy that has influenced all of F1. Today, the they don't exist, but could that ever change?

 

Team Lotus was the original incarnation of the team and existed from 1954 to 1994. For fifty years they entered in various motor sport events and thrived, winning seven F1 Constructors' titles, six Driver's Championships and the Indianapolis 500. They brought innovative and experimental developments and ideas to F1 that are still used today. The team would be sold in 1995 to David Hunt, who would ally with Pacific Grand Prix, creating Pacific Racing, which would also be known as Pacific Team Lotus. This new team would enter thirty-three Grand Prix but achieved no real success.

 

Kimi Raikkonen wins 2012 Abu Dhabi F1 GP

Kimi Raikkonen wins 2012 Abu Dhabi F1 GP

Team Lotus would be revived once again in 2010. Malaysian businessman Tony Fernandes obtained the Lotus Cars license from Proton and would create a new team. It would enter 38 races and not win anything. The final Lotus team competed between 2012 up to 2015. This version were a part of seventy-seven races and achieved several race victories, podiums and fastest laps, garnering 706 points in total.

 

Things would change when the Lotus F1 was purchased by Renault for a grand total of £1. Putting down little money for a win is what you could expect from playing online blackjack with Ladylucks, but Renault got a much larger prize for this internationally regarded F1 team. Plans would be made for Lotus to compete in the 2016 however nothing ever materialised, and the new team would be Renault Sport Formula One, which competed in 2016 and is also entered into the current 2017 league.

 

The future of Lotus is difficult Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. Bahrain Grand Prix, Friday 14th April 2017. Sakhir, Bahrain.to say. Renault could revive it as a new team, an interested party could obtain the rights or it could linger away, gone maybe forever. The changes that Lotus has gone through are many and it may have transformed for the last time into Renault's new unit. If this will change though is hard to say.

 

 

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Hamilton beat Senna & Schumacher on the all time pole positions amount?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls