Lost audiotapes from 1991 inspire new film depicting the remarkable family behind the Williams Formula 1 team

London, UK, 3rd August 2017

To coincide with the general cinema release of the acclaimed new film on the 4th August 2017, "Williams". Echo Point Books is republishing the autobiography of Virginia Williams.

The film, which recounts the story of the family behind the legendary F1 racing team and the accident which radically changed their lives, is based on "A Different kind of life" by Virginia Williams with Pamela Cockerill. The book has long been out of print and almost unobtainable, but from last week, a new edition of "A Different kind of life" published by Echo Points Book, will be available now.

Virginia Williams died 2013, but her co-author Pamela Cockerill, who appears extensively in the film, is available for interviews to discuss the year she spent working in secret with Ginny on the book, and her recent chance rediscovery of the soul-baring audio tapes their conversations which went on to provide the backbone to the film.

"One of the greatest and most spellbinding books you will read about the sport" - Joe Saward (F1 journalist)

"One of the most powerful love stories you'll ever read" - Daily Mail

"It has acquired legendary status in motor racing, spoken of in awe, whenever mentioned..... If ever write anything a fraction as memorable, I will die a happy woman" - Kate Battersby London Evening Standard.

"Ginny Williams found a way to tell her remarable story with a mixture of searing honesty and fine wit. "A Diffrent kind of life" is as profound, as startling and as inspiring today as it was on its first appearance almost 30 years ago" - Richard Willliams, former head sports writer for Independent and The Guardian

