F1 News

Looking forward to new season: What we can expect

The new Formula One season is almost upon us and it threatens to be one the most thrilling yet, with faster cars and new drivers in key positions.

The biggest change to last season sees Valtteri Bottas replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes after the German flyer opted to retire just five days after claiming the F1 title last year.

The decision to call time on his career shocked everyone in the sport but, far from lacking courage for another season-long battle with Lewis Hamilton, Rosberg displayed superb timing to go out on top.

He knew that it was probably never going to get better than the 2016 campaign so, like all great showmen, he went out leaving his audience wanting more.

Another man who definitely wants more is Hamilton, with the 32-year-old out to set the record straight and claim a fourth world title, and a glance at F1 betting tips will help when choosing who to back for each Grand Prix.

There is a theory that the Brit may not have the motivation to battle quite as hard as last year without Rosberg to spar with, but the emergence of Ferrari as a genuine threat to Mercedes might put paid to that argument.

While it is always tough to gauge exactly how fast a car is in pre-season testing, the Italian marque more than matched Mercedes in Barcelona recently and appear ready for the fight.

Sebastian Vettel already has four world titles to his name and is eager to become competitive once again so could this be the German’s year?

He will be partnered by the evergreen Kimi Räikkönen in what appears a solid one-two punch for Ferrari.

The Finn clocked the fastest lap time in winter testing and, while not a fail-safe guide as to a driver’s potential, that can only be a positive for the team.

Red Bull are likely to be Mercedes’ other main challengers, with Daniel Ricciardo and the audacious 19-year-old Max Verstappen behind the wheel.

Second in last year’s standings, the Milton Keynes-based outfit will be out to close the gap to Mercedes but it remains to be seen if they cope with the new changes as well as other teams.

The cars will have a new look about them for this season, with wider tyres, wings and bodywork, which are all designed to make them travel faster.

Mercedes were able to adapt to the change of rules regarding engines that came in ahead of the 2014 season but which of the leading lights will fare best in the 2017 machines?

Hamilton has already said that he feels Ferrari are quickest heading to the opening Grand Prix in Melbourne, while Vettel returned the compliment to his rival.

There are plenty of mind games going on in the run-up to the Australian Grand Prix but it will soon be time to stop talking and to burn some rubber at Albert Park.

With speeds never before seen expected throughout the year, it looks set to be a thrilling season and it would be no surprise to see Hamilton on top of the podium many times before taking the title in November – but watch out for Vettel and Ferrari.