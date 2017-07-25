Liberty: Teams can no longer buy F1 shares

Jul.25 - F1 owner Liberty Media has closed the door on an offer to allow teams to buy into the sport.
In January, the company's president Greg Maffei said $400 million in shares had been set aside because it is "important to offer the teams the chance to invest in F1 and further align our interests".
However, a top team source said the offer was "not very attractive" without voting rights, and Liberty Media has now confirmed that no team took up the opportunity.
"While the window for this particular investment opportunity has passed, we are pleased with the collaborative discussions we are having with the teams," said F1 CEO Chase Carey.
"These discussions will take time, but we appreciate their receptivity towards further aligning our incentives for the long term benefit of the sport," he added.
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.