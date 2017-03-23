F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Liberty to sell paddock passes to the public

F1 News

Liberty to sell paddock passes to the public

Liberty Media
Liberty Media

Mar.23 - F1's new owners Liberty Media have followed through on a promise to start opening up the paddock to the public.

In the Bernie Ecclestone era, the now ousted 86-year-old fiercely guarded the sanctity of the paddock and the elusive 'passes' that provided rare access.

This approach has been criticised by some, including German motor racing legend Hans-Joachim Stuck.

"When the fans see how everything is sealed off, I can only say 'No wonder they leave F1 behind'," he told the German business magazine Sponsors.

However, as recently as last week, Ecclestone has been defending that philosophy.

"In F1, we have been running a five-star Michelin restaurant, not a hamburger joint," he told the Mail on Sunday.

Ecclestone hinted at the new approach to be taken by Liberty, saying "They have an American culture and at an American race everyone is in the paddock and the pits".

Indeed, it appears that Liberty is already changing tack.

The company announced ahead of the Australian grand prix that a new initiative called 'F1 Experiences' will give fans the ability to buy paddock access.

"We want people to experience the thrill of this exhilarating sport and that is what the programme will deliver," said Liberty's F1 commercial chief Sean Bratches.

But there is already resistance to Liberty's new approach.

One source told us a team sponsor thinks it will "devalue the currency" of F1, as paddock passes "are at the heart of most deals".

"Although they will still get them (passes), they won't be anywhere near as valuable because anyone will be able to buy access," the source added.

But Liberty Media seems determined to push ahead, with new F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn telling Auto Bild: "It's a fact that people need to get more for their money."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Chinese F1 GP China '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% discountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now

Polls

Who will win the 2017 Australian GP?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls