F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Liberty could scratch Fridays from F1 schedule

F1 News

Liberty could scratch Fridays from F1 schedule

Franz Tost
Franz Tost

Dec.23 - New owners Liberty Media are considering scratching Fridays from the F1 race weekend.

That is the claim of respected sports journalist Kevin Garside, who wrote in the British i-newspaper that two-day weekends would be part of a wider shake-up for the sport.

Team budget caps, more races in the US and Europe, and a sprint race on Saturday are just part of Liberty's reported plan to attract a wider audience.

"It's all doable," an unnamed F1 team figure said. "There is scope to do something different on race weekends.

"From a team point of view, two race days makes sense, though at the moment contracts with promoters make provision for cars on track over three days, so any change would have to take account of that," the figure added.

However, there is already resistance to Liberty's idea of budget caps, with the upper limit initially set at around EUR 150 million. The big teams say it would be impossible to police.

But Toro Rosso boss Franz Tost insists: "That is nonsense.

"At Toro Rosso, I know how much each screw costs," he told Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper.

"If someone was refusing to show their expenses for a part, then the FIA could simply set the price at double the price of the average of the other teams. You would see that the invoices would flow," Tost added.

Where Tost does disagree with Liberty, meanwhile, is that F1 needs more European races, with the historic French grand prix to return in 2018 after a decade's absence.

"I know I am speaking against my colleagues, but other destinations are needed," he said.

"We have to go to South Africa, we need more US races and should be in Argentina and India. For me, there are too many grands prix in Europe," said the Austrian.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win a 2017 Photo Calendar!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '1735% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Hungarian F1 GP Hungary '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who would you choose for Rosberg's seat?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls