F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Liberty hits out at Silverstone 'posturing'

F1 News

Liberty hits out at Silverstone 'posturing'

Jul.11 - F1 owner Liberty Media has hit out at what it regards as "posturing" by British grand prix promoter the BRDC.

It is believed the Silverstone-owning British Racing Drivers' Club has now told Liberty it is exercising a 2019 break clause in its race deal.

Liberty says that decision is "regrettable".

"Our focus is to preserve the British grand prix," a Liberty spokesperson said.

"We will carry on negotiating with the promoter in good faith and in private to reach a fair and equitable solution."

Silverstone claims that, despite attracting full crowds, it is unable to break even due to the current contract fee Britnegotiated by ousted F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

However, insiders have warned that wagering on a renegotiation could backfire.

Liberty is hosting a demonstration of F1 teams and drivers in London this week, amid new rumours that Silverstone could be replaced by a street race in the capital.

"London is always open to hosting the world's best sports events," The Times newspaper quotes London mayor Sadiq Khan as saying.

"We have had no approach from F1 about a race. We would need to consider the full impact of a race weekend on air pollution and safety," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Japan '17AvailableBook Now
USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close