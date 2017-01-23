F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Liberty hints Ferrari to lose $100m bonus

F1 News

Liberty hints Ferrari to lose $100m bonus

Ferrari GP ITALIA F1/2016
Ferrari GP ITALIA F1/2016

Jan.23 - F1's new owner Liberty Media has indicated it is serious about taking away the $100 million bonus received by Ferrari each year.

Christian Sylt, an F1 business journalist, wrote in Forbes that the extra money received by the fabled Italian team on the basis of its status and history is double that given to Manor, which could collapse prior to the 2017 season.

Liberty CEO Greg Maffei indicates the situation is set to stop.

"Thinking about balancing the team payments, so they're a little more balanced and creates more fairness, has to be weighed - in Ferrari's mind, I would expect - by the fact that creating a great platform helps our sponsorship revenue, too, so there's give-and-take," he said.

Maffei suggested that Ferrari has sufficient "enormous sponsorship revenue" to rely upon instead.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls