F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Liberty buys Manor wind tunnel model

F1 News

Liberty buys Manor wind tunnel model

Oct.26 - Liberty Media will do independent wind tunnel research before finalising the aerodynamic regulations for 2021.

That is the claim of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, reporting that new aero rules to boost overtaking and level the playing field will accompany the new 2021 engine.

"Liberty wants to make itself more independent of the teams' expertise," said correspondent Michael Schmidt.

The 2021 car research will be headed by F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn, with Pat Symonds saying he hopes it is more successful than when a similar group worked on the 2009 rules.

"At the time, we underestimated what would happen when hundreds of clever engineers went to work on our good approach," Symonds said.

Symonds will be involved this time around as well, as will former Ferrari designer Nikolas Tombazis.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that Liberty has bought the scale wind tunnel model of Manor's 2017 car, and is now searching for a wind tunnel to run it in.

"We are less interested in the flow around the car, but the flow 40 metres behind it," Symonds revealed.

The report said the wind tunnels of Sauber, Williams and Toyota would be appropriate, with UK-based Williams the apparent frontrunner.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now