Liberty boss hints at F1 engine rule changes

Ferrari Mexican GP F1/2016

Mar.13 - Liberty Media boss Greg Maffei has hinted F1 needs to make changes to its current engine regulations.

Last week, FIA president Jean Todt ruled out a return to screaming V8, V10 or V12 engines, declaring it would "not be accepted by global society".

But the volume of the current 'hybrid' power units remains highly controversial, and apparently has not escaped the notice of the sport's new owners.

"Yes, there are some things to do around the engines, there are some things to do around the DRS system, there are a few things to do to try to balance the amount of money the teams get," Liberty chief executive Maffei is quoted by the Spanish sports newspaper AS.

He also revealed that moves are afoot to bring back some European circuits that have become lost to the F1 calendar.

"There are always races that come and go," said Maffei, "but it's more negative when it's a traditional European race which is in the heart of the fans.

"We have already started a process to bring some of these circuits back."

And he said some race weekends must be made more exciting overall.

"We will take as reference the best grands prix, such as Mexico, Singapore and Abu Dhabi, and bring what happens there to the traditional tracks," said Maffei.

