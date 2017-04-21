F1 News

Lehto tips Raikkonen to bounce back

Apr.21 - Former F1 driver JJ Lehto has tipped his Finnish countryman Kimi Raikkonen to bounce back in 2017.

With Ferrari's title hopes high this year, team chiefs issued a warning about Raikkonen's performance after Shanghai, amid rumours Daniel Ricciardo or Sergio Perez might be in the frame for his seat for 2018.

"I haven't heard anything about what his problems have been, but Kimi did not have a very easy start to the season," Lehto, a former Ferrari test driver, told Finland's Iltalehti newspaper.

"But the team is working really well and I know Kimi can do better," he added.

"When you start having problems, it can snowball quickly but once you get the small details sorted out things can start to work well again," Lehto said.

"After all, Kimi has definitely not lost his speed. Last year he drove really well and that doesn't suddenly disappear over one winter."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.