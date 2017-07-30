F1-Fansite.com

Leclerc eyes Sauber move for 2018

F1 News

Leclerc eyes Sauber move for 2018

Charles Leclerc, Maurizio Arrivabene GP ABU DHABI F1/2016
Charles Leclerc, Maurizio Arrivabene GP ABU DHABI F1/2016

Jul.30 - Charles Leclerc has admitted he is starting to look towards a possible move into F1 for 2018.

The 19-year-old from Monaco is currently dominating the Formula 2 series, and thanks to his ties to Ferrari is being linked with a move into F1 next year.

Some reports say a Haas or Sauber drive could be on the cards, but Leclerc said in Hungary that he is "calm" in the face of the speculation.

"In my career I have always taken it step by step, so now I am trying to win the Formula 2 title and then I would like to go to F1," he told Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Asked if, as a F1 team boss, he would sign him up for 2018, Leclerc answered: "I would, because I feel ready.

"Would I be willing to wait another year? I would prefer no, because if I win the F2 championship I cannot defend the title, so waiting would not help me."

The Sauber rumours have taken a big step forward in recent days, with the Swiss team cancelling its 2018 Honda deal and signing up with Ferrari instead.

Leclerc said: "The big dream is to wear red and I hope that one day it will become reality. But I also think of everything, as long as it is F1."

