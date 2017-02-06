F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Lauda: Wehrlein 'as fast as Bottas'

F1 News

Lauda: Wehrlein 'as fast as Bottas'

Feb.6 - Only his lack of experience meant Pascal Wehrlein was overlooked for the top Mercedes cockpit in 2017.

That is the claim of team chairman Niki Lauda, amid criticism that the fact Mercedes signed Valtteri Bottas demonstrated a lack of faith in the marque's top junior, 22-year-old Wehrlein.

"With Wehrlein it was only about his inexperience," the F1 legend told Auto Bild. "And the pressure can also lead to errors, like Verstappen in Monte Carlo.

"This is not a criticism, it's just normal for very young drivers," Lauda said. "So the decision was made for Bottas because he's as fast as Wehrlein, but he has the experience."

Some, meanwhile, have suggested that Mercedes should actually have signed up a star name to be Lewis Hamilton's new teammate, replacing retiring champion Nico Rosberg.

"No, it doesn't matter," Lauda said. "Because the moment Bottas has success with Mercedes, then he is known."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls